AI + Education = Simplified

AI + Education = Simplified

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Karen Cangialosi's avatar
Karen Cangialosi
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Hi Lance, I wrote some similar thoughts early last year in this piece: https://er.educause.edu/articles/2025/2/an-ai-driven-optimism-for-transforming-higher-education-its-not-what-you-think

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