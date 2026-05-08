AI + Education = Simplified

AI + Education = Simplified

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John Swope's avatar
John Swope
4d

I'm starting to use agentic AI to stand in as my first audience when I build something. We build a lot now with AI and vibe-coding, and getting to first user interaction is a really important milestone that teaches us a lot. For many reasons, we can't always get real users. So I'm asking agentic AI basically to take on a certain role and work with whatever I've built, without much more instruction than that. It's interesting to see where it interacts in a way that you expect, and where it deviates.

In education, I like this especially for rubrics. Building good, objective rubrics is hard. It requires a lot of sample inputs and then scoring those inputs. Agentic AI as user stand-ins can get a better rubric ready for real users more quickly.

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2 replies by Lance Eaton and others
Agentic AI's avatar
Agentic AI
13h

Really resonated with the point about “intentional friction” in learning. Most Agentic AI conversations focus only on productivity, but the deeper question is how these systems can support reflection, curiosity, and knowledge-building without removing the learning process itself.

One interesting direction is creating personalized learning workspaces — where students can organize materials, connect ideas, build workflows, and engage with concepts more meaningfully instead of just automating tasks. That’s part of what we’re exploring through https://simplai.ai/simplai-university by making Agentic AI more accessible for learners, educators, and non-technical users experimenting with real-world AI workflows.

Appreciate the nuanced take here — especially balancing excitement with caution instead of pure hype.

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