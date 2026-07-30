AI + Education = Simplified

AI + Education = Simplified

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Tamara Tate's avatar
Tamara Tate
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As always, love this post. Especially your premise: I categorically reject any discourse that begins from the position that people are somehow less than they were in the past. So tired of that trope. But also the dehumanization point is so important. Some people are really trying to live in the nuance of the moment, but most are just performing roles. It's exhausting. Grateful for you nuance.

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