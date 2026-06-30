AI + Education = Simplified

AI + Education = Simplified

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Christine Rodriguez's avatar
Christine Rodriguez
1d

Always game for a great new authentic assessment. Thank you for the conversation!

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Phil Tietjen's avatar
Phil Tietjen
1d

I really enjoyed reading this interview. Very inspiring! I looked at the possibility of incorporating Wiki Edu in one of my classes a few years ago, but one of the concerns that arose was some students concern regarding privacy when writing in such a public context. That said, I really appreciated the point that was made about how this type of more public-facing assignment is more engaging for students. It also reminds me of David Wiley’s fantastic blog post of several years ago that talked about moving away from disposable essay assignments.

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