AI + Education = Simplified

AI + Education = Simplified

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Rebecca Brow's avatar
Rebecca Brow
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The transparency question is so interesting to me, especially the point about alignment across an institution. If we're asking students to document and disclose how they use AI, it makes sense that the expectation should extend to the people designing their learning experiences too. I'd love to see this thinking trickle down to K-12, where parents are navigating AI in their kids' classrooms with almost no transparency about how schools themselves are using it behind the scenes.

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