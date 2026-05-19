AI + Education = Simplified

AI + Education = Simplified

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Christine Haverington's avatar
Christine Haverington
5d

This is just the sort of philosophical and practical, eyes wide open conversation we all need to be having right now

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1 reply by Lance Eaton
Scott Tuffiash's avatar
Scott Tuffiash
5d

Thank you for giving Soundar-Shah this platform. Having voices of people who were involved in '23 on a day to day basis has become noticeably significant for non CS/ML people, including educators within systems deeply disrupted (or maybe flaws magnified) by free LLM's. Will look into this book this summer for some additional perspective on making meaning about 23 vrs 26 and LLM's (and other AI) in education.

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