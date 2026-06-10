AI + Education = Simplified

AI + Education = Simplified

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Steve Covello's avatar
Steve Covello
5d

Lance - I cannot argue against the case you make about the compromised value proposition or the inherent opaqueness of HE as a consumer commodity. I agree.

The only other perspective I can offer that justifies the rationale for the cost and uncertainty of the HE investment is that it is one of the safest ways for families to invest in the transition of their children from childhood to "apprentice adulthood," as my father used to call it. How much would you pay to get your kid out of the house, operating semi-independently, living in a relatively safe supervised community, and doing something constructive (whether they learn anything practical or not)? How much different is the cost of feeding, housing, transporting, educating, and mentoring that child into adulthood on your own rather than outsourcing it?

As the parent of two college-age kids, I can attest that there is a certain point where, for my own sanity, I need to GET THE DAMN KIDS OUT OF THE HOUSE and on a pathway to maturity. I want my sanity back from pre-kids days. I want my own life back somewhat to who I was before kids.

How much would I pay for that relief? I can't put a figure on it, but the margin between them NOT going to college and them getting out on their own can be managed against what my personal happiness is worth - not to mention my marriage.

The problem here is that we never acknowledge that college is not necessarily there for education - it's a socially acceptable facility for a life transition to adulthood. What students get out of it intellectually and in financial security is mostly a matter of their own motivation. I do not hold a college responsible for that. It is an opportunity for its enrollees - take it or don't.

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Dr. Diana S. Perdue's avatar
Dr. Diana S. Perdue
5d

100%! Not only the students, but we ask the faculty (and staff) to buy into this audacious act as well. Million dollar question is how do we change it? All of these systems and institutional processes are so baked in -- they feel impossible to change. (BTW I feel much the same about the topic of high stakes testing in K-12.)

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