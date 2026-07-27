AI + Education = Simplified

AI + Education = Simplified

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George Laufenberg's avatar
George Laufenberg
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What catches me is Kirsten's admission that no one has even named the skill of evaluating machine-generated text, let alone broken it into component parts. Here's a reason it resists naming: it may never have been a discrete skill. The rote reps junior lawyers used to grind through weren't a delivery system for some separate deposit called wisdom--they trained the eye, so that a senior lawyer now feels a fabricated citation is wrong before she can say why. The evaluative faculty and the generative drudgery were one sediment, laid down together, which is why you can't hand someone the judgment without the years. That's what makes her "will wisdom come from a different skill set?" question so hard: the effort AI removes is the same effort that was quietly building the perception meant to supervise it. Her point about the stigma around admitting how we each actually use these tools felt especially honest.

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