AI + Education = Simplified

AI + Education = Simplified

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Chris Prince Udochukwu Njoku's avatar
Chris Prince Udochukwu Njoku
Mar 24

I really enjoyed and learned so much from reading this interview. Autumm's chatbot, Carla's stopgap "impersonator"😀AI and Tolu's workshop programming book are, indeed, fascinating. They opened my eyes to possibilities available for educators to innovate, even to quickly find a wayout in an emergency.

Clicking on Lance's LinkedIn post linking to the interview also brought me to know of and want to take advantage of the EDUCAUSE course on AI and teaching. The course title is truly captivating..I believe the course will be very insightful and skills-stirring.

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