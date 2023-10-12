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I bring lots of insights to the higher education landscape after working in higher education for the last 19 years and being a student, faculty, and staff member in higher education (sometimes all 3 at once) for the 25 years. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

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If you are interested in contributing to this substack, I’d be interested in hearing from you. Reach out and share what you’re thinking about and how it fits in with this publication. Keep in mind, this is an invitation for sharing insights and thoughts and not a space just to push products. If you’re a vendor, this is not the right space for you. Thank you!

AI+Edu=Simplified by Lance Eaton is licensed under Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International