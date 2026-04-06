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"...starting with the “why” rather than the “what” and “how” shifts the conversation."
An interview with Hannah Jardine
13 hrs ago
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Lance Eaton
67
1
1
March 2026
New Publication: Documenting & Disclosing AI
A collaboration with a friend and colleague, Carol Damm.
Mar 30
•
Lance Eaton
41
3
1
"We don't completely know what works and what doesn't."
Part 2 of an interview with Autumm Caines, Tolu Noah, & Carla Vecchiola
Mar 24
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Lance Eaton
38
1
2
“...faculty are hungry to talk to each other…”
Part 1 of an interview with Autumm Caines, Tolu Noah, & Carla Vecchiola
Mar 21
•
Lance Eaton
32
2
3 Years AI-go: Insights for the Future-Past
A keynote that looking forward by looking back...
Mar 10
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Lance Eaton
39
2
2
AI & Education: Jeremy Caplan & Lance Eaton
A conversation about the challenges and possibilities for AI in education.
Mar 6
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Lance Eaton
and
Jeremy Caplan
9
1
1:04:05
February 2026
Revisiting "The Future's Already Here"
Looking at my first talk about GenAI from February 2023
Feb 23
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Lance Eaton
35
1
Is It Complicated?!?!?: 5 Questions For Thinking About Your Relationship with GenAI
A Talk That Didn't Happen
Feb 16
•
Lance Eaton
10
1
4
The Awakening of Liberal Arts Produces AI Movement
An opportunity to build on a previous talk
Feb 9
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Lance Eaton
7
1
4
“But if you don’t mess with it, it stays confusing. You have to struggle.”
Part 2 of an interview with Urmi Ashar & Jessica Mann
Feb 2
•
Lance Eaton
30
2
January 2026
“You have to experience things firsthand.”
Part 1 of an interview with Urmi Ashar & Jessica Mann
Jan 29
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Lance Eaton
12
2
“For educational purposes, we have to make sure our systems have guardrails.”
Part 2 of my interview with Corrie Bergeron
Jan 26
•
Lance Eaton
13
3
2
© 2026 Lance Eaton
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